Sandra L. Keyser, 71 of 233 S. 8th St., Columbia, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care following a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of William H. Keyser to whom she was married for 49 years. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Janet Mummau Springer. She retired as an Audit and Security Administrator for Donegal Mutual Insurance Co., where she was employed for 25 years. Sandy was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Columbia and was Past Treasurer for the Columbia Borough Fire Department. While she had hobbies such as reading and traveling to the beach, her children and grandchildren were the center of her world and what brought her the most joy. She selflessly was always thinking of others before herself.
Surviving besides her husband are sons: Bryan E. Keyser of Columbia, PA, Kevin A. Keyser fiancé of Brittany Roth-Styer of Columbia, PA and Brent M. husband of Christine Keyser of Elizabethtown, PA, grandchildren: Reed D. Keyser and Charlotte Keyser and brothers: Dennis E. husband of Debra Springer of Mount Joy, PA and Edward E. Jr. husband of Chandra Springer of York, PA.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA. A Life Celebration for Sandy will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00PM from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., with an additional viewing from 1:00PM – 2:00PM. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to Columbia Borough Fire Department, P.O. Box 426, Columbia, PA 17512 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Please NOTE: The family is requesting casual attire, and masks will be required to enter the Funeral Home.
