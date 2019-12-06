Sandra L. Homsher

On October 10, 2019, Sandy Homsher took her first breath of eternity. She closed her eyes on this place and opened them to see Jesus' face. For those that called her mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, her warm-hearted smile will never end. She loved God, her family, and friends, Elvis, Coca-Cola, and especially her grandkids. She loved to plan games for church and family nights. Making others smile and laugh was her biggest delight.
We will miss her silliness and the sound of her laugh. We will miss making new memories together but cherish the ones we have. Although we can no longer see your vivacious personality, we know that we will be together again someday in eternity. For you believed Jesus saved you from sin, that you would be made perfect and enter in, a relationship with Him that has no end. Until then, know that we love you, and we thank you for being our mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy, 7 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Lancaster County Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send a condolence, please visit Sandy's memorial page at: www.CremationPA.com
