Sandra L. (Hoard) Stauffer, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on June 27th. She was the wife of Jay L. Stauffer with whom she shared 58 years of marriage and who passed away on June 21, 2020. Sandra "Sandy" was the daughter of the late George Clayton Hoard and Hazel Marie Hoard. She was born in Newport News, VA.
Sandy previously worked at The Pub in New Holland for 15 years. Before and after her employment, she was a homemaker. Among other things, Sandy loved decorating and flowers, but mostly enjoyed being with her 3 children and 6 grandchildren. She was lovingly called "Ma" and "Maw-maw". Her family was most important to her. They meant everything to Sandy for they were her world. Her sweet disposition was a joy to anyone who met her and always made an impression even to perfect strangers. She will always be remembered for her kindness and consideration.
Sandy's love and spirit will live on in her son, Michael A. Stauffer (Beatrice "Betty") of Ephrata, her daughter, Lori Anne Martin (Michael) of Reinholds, and her youngest son, Jay L. Stauffer, Jr. "Sonny" (Jody) of Leola; grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, Justin, Alison, Zachary, and Brady; a sister, Georgia Anne Callahan (Douglas) of Newport News, VA; and nephews, Robert "Bobby" and John.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 10 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with a service beginning at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens in Ephrata. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
