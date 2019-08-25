Sandra L. Grimm, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Ray S. Grimm, Jr., who passed away in 2014. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Park Smith and the late Esther Gulya.
Sandra had been a homemaker and had also worked with her late husband in the family business, G&R Auto Salvage in Quarryville. She also served in many capacities as a translator for the hearing impaired.
She was a great cook, known for her spaghetti sauce and chicken pot pie. She loved to travel, especially on cruises with her beloved friend, Linda. Always caring for others, she opened her home many times to people in need.
She is survived by her children, both of Lancaster: Brian K. married to Dottie Grimm, and Lisa J. Grimm; her 4 grandchildren: Zachary, Isaac, Victoria, and Trinity; her 3 great-grandchildren: Loretta, Leon, and Allis, and by her 2 sisters: Joan Beitz and Darlene Booth.
Relatives and friends are invited to the celebration of Sandra's life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1PM at the Grimm residence, 754 Village Rd., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sandra's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com