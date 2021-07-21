Sandra L. Fisher, age 78, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Willard F. Harkcom and Violet "Bunny" Tsudy Harkcom Fish.
Sandra was a graduate of Penn Manor. After high school, she worked for RCA then later Berk-Tek before retiring. She enjoyed basket weaving, antiques, watching TV, and was a Denver Broncos fan.
She was preceded in death by her son, Micheal Hohenwarter late husband of Diane DeCarlo Hohenwarter of Lancaster and a brother, Dale Harkcom. In addition to her daughter-in-law, she is survived by 2 step brothers: Thomas husband of Carol Fish of Strasburg and Jack husband of Connie Fish of GA.
A memorial service will take place from the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Tuesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a time to greet the family from 3 p.m. until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com