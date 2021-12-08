Sandra L. Bonilla, 75, of New Holland, passed away at home on Monday, December 6, 2021. She was married 29 years to Edward N. Bonilla. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Josephine Rudy Eby.
Sandra retired from Tyson Foods where she had been employed as a lab technician for many years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and traveling.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Linda wife of Carl Botti of New Bloomfield; a granddaughter, Jasmine Vargas; and two brothers, Kevin husband of Jamie Zwally Eby of Windsor, and Brian husband of Kindra White Eby of Reinholds. She was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Baxter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 11, at 1:00 P.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Interment in Zeltenreich Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.