Sandra L. Bink, 76, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of Charles Bink, who was her constant companion. Sandra was the daughter of the late James and Teresa Knighton, who she loved with all of her heart and is no doubt now hugging in heaven. She is survived by her sister, Mary Theresa, wife of Robert Kilheffer. Sandra is the mother of Ann Marie, wife of Rich Whitson, and John Curtis Welch, husband of Marlene. She loved her family and worked hard to provide for her children. Sandra enjoyed music and was well known for singing and dancing along with her favorite songs. She was blessed by God with a common sense beyond any knowledge a degree could have provided. Sandra knew God and talked with Him often. She fully appreciated that we are loved by God, just the sight of St. Anthony with the baby Jesus would bring tears to her eyes, but she also knew that Jesus was Lord and believed in Jesus Christ for salvation and everlasting life. Sandra will be missed greatly by her children, who loved her with all their hearts, and by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were continually reminded by her how much Nanny Bink loved them and prayed for them.
Services for Sandra will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville