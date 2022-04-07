Sandra Keller Wolski

Sandy fought a courageous 5-year battle with cancer, but God called her home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandy was born in Lancaster on July 18, 1956, the second daughter of the late Frank J., Jr., and Arlene Suter Keller.
She met her husband, Larry E. Wolski, when she handled the transfer of his house. They were married for 32 happy years. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1974. During her working career, she worked for several attorneys, and spent 10 years at Brubaker Sewing in New Holland. She recently retired from DutchWare Gear.
In addition to her loving husband, Larry, Sandy is survived by her loving sister, Frances J. Keller and her cousin, Doris A. Siegler, all of Lancaster. She is survived by many other cousins, her stepdaughter, Laura Wolski, and her two cats Mario and Luke.
Sandy was a longtime member of Ross Street United Methodist Church where she served as the church treasurer for 25 years. She was also a member of the Lancaster Area Sewing Network. She was an expert at sewing and made clothes for herself and her family, and many items that were sold at her church's bazaars.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sandy's Celebration of Life Funeral Service at Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster, PA on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Kerry Leeper officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The interment will take place at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Sandy's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit Sandy's Memorial Page at: