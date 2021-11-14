Sandra K. “Sandy” Harris, 74, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Sherwood and Jacqueline Wright Hallobaugh. Sandy was the loving wife of Donald Harris and they observed their 50th wedding anniversary in August of this year. She was a faithful member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim, and a member of the Manheim Women’s Club. Sandy graduated from Millersville University where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts. For many years she was active as a Real Estate Agent; she also was the owner and operator of Little People’s Day Care Center, Lancaster. Sandy was a passionate, avid reader who enjoyed flower gardening and Interior Design. She loved entertaining family and friends at the beach at Fenwick Island, “especially the week spent with her ya ya sisters.” A beloved wife and mother; one of her greatest joys came from being a grandmother, and spending time with her family whom she cherished.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Don, is a son, J. Tyler husband of Lexi Harris, of Sinking Spring, a daughter, Ashley wife of Matthew Stargel, of Manheim, a step daughter, Tracey wife of Tony Campanini, of Austin, two grandsons: Dutch Harris, Lincoln Stargel, and two step grandchildren: Sarah and Paul Campanini.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sandy’s funeral service at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Friday evening November 19, 2021 at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Sandy’s memory to the Manheim Central Food Pantry, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545; or to the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, P.O. Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
