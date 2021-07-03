Sandra K. Hersh, age 70, of Paradise, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was the wife of Thomas L. Hersh with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage with on August 17th. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late George W. & Gertrude E. Ross Sweigert.
In the past she had worked at the Hershey Garment Factory of Paradise, Redwood Lodges and Historic Strasburg Inn and was an Avon lady for close to 30 years. She enjoyed reading, camping, boating, NASCAR and most of all spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 sons: Douglas husband of Tammy Hersh of Paradise, James "Jamie" husband of Suzanne Hersh of Centreville, MD, 4 grandchildren: Derek, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn and Claire Hersh. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Joanne Sweigert, Nancy Rosenberry and Jean Strubel.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Tuesday, July 6th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Asana Hospice, 2708 Commerce Drive, Suite 300, Harrisburg, PA. 17110. shiveryfuneralhome.com