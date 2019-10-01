Sandra K. McIvor, 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on September 26, 2019 at her home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thelma and Lester Eshelman.
Sandra was a retired teacher for the City of Lancaster. She was a member of Mt. Joy Church of God. Sandra was a talented artist and enjoyed traveling and shopping. Sandra was a gifted vocalist and musician and a member of local Christian band that produced their own album. In her free time, she enjoyed watching the birds and gardening.
Sandra is survived by a son, Christopher McIvor (Vanessa Haines) of Lancaster; sisters: Dawn Singleton of Hawaii and Denise Brush of Lancaster; 1 granddaughter as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Green Tree Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to the Lancaster PSPCA, https://www.pspca.org/lancaster. To leave a condolence, please visit Sandra's page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com