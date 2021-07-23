Sandra Jo Laudadio

Sandra Jo (McMinn) Laudadio, 82, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Royden and Catharine (St. Clair) McMinn.
Sandy earned her RN at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1962.
Sandy would like you all to know that her work here is done. She received a call, sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not return. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus – a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading till her hearts content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce.
Sandy left detailed instructions for her loving husband of 57 years, James V. Laudadio, and her daughter and son-in-law, Amy Jo and Matt Seamon, to celebrate her mission here which has now been completed. Also celebrating will be her grandchildren, Gabby, Jake and Catt Jo Seamon; her brother, Doug McMinn and his wife Mary; and a multitude of family members which she had to leave behind.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Heart Group at LGH, and especially Dr. Justin Roberts at the Heart Failure Clinic for the care provided to Sandy and giving her an additional six years of life.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests during a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory may be offered to The Salvation Army, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com