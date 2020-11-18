Sandra Jane Shenk

Sandra J. Shenk, 78, of Strasburg, formerly of Pequea and Akron, passed away suddenly at her son's residence on November 16, 2020. She was born in Ephrata and was the daughter of the late D. Lester and Erla (Rudy) Dietrich.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Titus Shenk in 1995. Their wedding anniversary is 12/16/67.
Sandra graduated from Ephrata High School as Valedictorian in 1960. She also studied Interior Design and Fashion at the Patricia Stevens School in Philadelphia, and later studied at Lancaster Bible College.
She retired after 15 years as the Fiscal Technician in the Development Department at Millersville University and Legal Secretary for the State System of Higher Education. Prior to MU, she was a Tupperware Manager and a bank teller at Ephrata National Bank.
Sandra was a founding member of ACTS Covenant Fellowship Church – Lancaster, and founding member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren where she played the church organ and piano, and a long-time member of Mt. Zion UMC.
Sandra enjoyed sewing, art, painting, playing the piano, organ, singing, writing poems, short stories, and children's stories, and nature. She will be remembered as a humorous lady, who was friendly to all, caring, always ready to bless someone with encouragement and help. Sandra loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling which included a trip to Europe, bird watching, and had a strong faith which was expressed with her love and concern for others.
Surviving are two daughters, Crystal L. Dull, wife of William S., of Lititz, Melody S. Braungard, wife of Christopher, of Denver, a son Forrest A. Shenk, of Strasburg, two grandchildren, Breonna and Monica Dull, two nieces, Julia Horne, of Lititz, Jane DiCola, of Akron, and a nephew Jeffrey Fry, of Lititz. She was preceded in death by a brother Harold Dietrich and a sister Lorraine Fry, wife of Franklin.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:30PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, with the Rev. Henry Buckwalter officiating and will also be Livestreamed. A closed casket visitation will take place from 12:30 – 1:30PM. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, 540 Elkton Dr., Suite 201, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman Snyder Funeral Home.
