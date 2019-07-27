Sandra J. Stokes

Sandra Jane Stokes, 61, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to Cora L. (Krall) Heiser and the late Albert G. Heiser and was the wife of the late Brian L. Stokes who passed away October 11, 2016.
Sandra worked in production for Dart Container. She was a loving "lefty" that playfully deemed her children the "ChrisMissBill." She enjoyed music, board games, dice, crosswords/puzzles and loved animals, especially the bunch she considered her babies.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and extended family, including an extensive crew of non-biological kids that affectionately referred to her as "Mom." Sandy will be dearly missed by so many.
In addition to her mother, Sandra is survived by three children, Christopher L. Heiser, Melissa S. Leisey, William T. Stokes; two grandchildren, Alexis Mastle, Layden Hora and five siblings, Russell Heiser, Albert Dale Heiser, Gladys Wenger, June Stuber, Jane Pittman.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, beginning at 6:00 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Sandra's memory maybe made to Stradling Funeral Homes, MEMO: Sandra Stokes, PO Box 92, Ephrata. PA 17522, to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.