Sandra J. “Sandi” Bruce, 66, of Gordonville, PA, formerly of Lancaster, PA and Mount Holly, NJ, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Sandra was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of Dorothy (Steinman) Dolinger, of Columbia, PA and the late Kenneth LeRoy Sipe. Sandi is survived by her husband, Ian Martin Bruce, in which they shared 17 years of marriage together.
Sandra graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1973. She became a financial controller for a variety of businesses after graduation. Sandra was the past President of the Relief Fire Company #1 in Mount Holly, NJ. Besides work and volunteering, Sandra enjoyed fishing, shopping, cruising in the Caribbean each year with Martin, and going to Rehoboth Beach every July with her family.
Sandra will be missed by her daughters, Michelle K. Maile, of Lititz, PA, Colleen L. Maile, of Willow Street, PA, Christy M. Archer, wife of Jason, of Niantic, CT, and Monica Warmer, wife of Scott, of Mt. Holly, NJ, brothers; Randy Neff, husband of Lynn, of Manheim, PA, and Scott Neff, husband of Kimberly, of Columbia, PA. She will also be missed by her Dachshund dog, Charlie.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Family and friends will be received at a viewing from 4:30 PM-6:30 PM prior to the service. Interment will at St. Andrews Cemetery, Mt. Holly, NJ.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
