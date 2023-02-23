Sandra J. Kight, age 73 of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of David Kight. She was raised by Malcom and Elizabeth Davis.
Sandy had such a distinctive infectious laugh that could be heard around the world. Her natural ability to brighten and improve your day has always been quite comforting to all of her family and friends. Of course, Sandy could be quite the prankster, with countless episodes of continual fun and tearful, side-splitting laughter originating in her early primary school life and never ended.
Sandy's greatest achievement in her life was her entire family dynamic. She was the consummate wife, sister, mother and grandmother, make no mistake. Sandy's legacy, without a doubt, will be commemorated and celebrated forever through her completely devoted family.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 daughters: Kimberly wife of Dwayne Miller of Ronks, Holly wife of Rick Wentz of Strasburg, 3 grandchildren: Whitney, Renee, Heather, a great-grandson on the way, and 4 siblings: Ruth Schlotzhaur of Malvern, Betty Jane Anderson of Paradise, Judy wife of Rick Bowers of East Petersburg, and David Mast of Cochranville. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings and Ryan Schofer.
Funeral Service will take place from Georgetown United Methodist, 1070 Georgetown Road, Paradise, PA 17562, on Friday, February 24th at 1 p.m. with a time to greet the family after. Pastor Mark J. Thiboldeaux, Sr. will be officiating. Interment in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude by going online to www.stjude.org/donate. Arrangments entrusted to Reynolds and Shivery Funeral home.