Sandra J. Good

Sandra Joan Good, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born April 29, 1935 in Bradford, PA, Sandra was the daughter of the late Edward Norton and Margaret Hellenbrook.
After graduating from Bradford Area High School, Sandra raised her children in Bradford and worked in the school system. Following her career in the Bradford school system, she worked many years at Case Cutlery as a final inspector.
In 1984, she married the love of her life, Charles Good. After living in Bradford, they went on to move to Lancaster, PA where she worked at Modern Women. Sandra retired in April of 2002.
Through the years, she enjoyed traveling, attending yard sales, hiking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Though she will be deeply missed by her family and friends, her testament of love, kindness, compassion, and joy towards others will forever be cherished.
Sandra leaves her loving husband of 36 years, Charles Good; four daughters: Marcia Neil, Susan Neil, Jacalyn Patrick, and Patricia Bish wife of Harry; and a sister in-law: Marriann Barrett wife of Michael and mother of Brianna. Her memory will be cherished by her granddaughter, Diana Neil, as well.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a daughter: Sharon K. Neil.
Services for Sandra are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Sandra's honor have been suggested to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »