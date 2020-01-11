Sandra J. Axe, age 52, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center, on
Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert "Bob" Axe, Jr. who passed away on March 4, 2012. She was born in West Chester, daughter of Marcella Joy Cumens wife of Paul Cumens of Parkesburg and the late Pennock E. Simmers.
She was a member of Timberline Church of Strasburg. Sandy graduated from Octorara High School class of 1986. She was employed as the front office supervisor for Strasburg Family Medicine. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews.
Surviving is her son Tristan R. Axe at home, 2 step children: Jason L. husband of Tiffani Gwinn Axe of Quarryville, LeAnn wife of Jason Poague of Lancaster, 4 step grandchildren, 3 siblings: Jeffrey husband of Carol Cannon Simmers of Pottstown, Sharon wife of Joe Puckett of Montpelier, VA, and Steve husband of Carla Zelina Simmers of New Holland. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Monday, January 13th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Marlin Nafziger will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Timberline Church Missions Fund, 30 Timber Lane, Strasburg, PA. 17579. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »