Sandra (Herr) Morris, 68, of Whittier, NC passed away on August 13, 2019 in an Asheville, NC hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with her husband James Morris officiating. Burial will follow at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Sandra was born in Lancaster, PA to Howard and Claire Herr. She is a graduate of McCaskey High School where her favorite activity was participating in the Dauphin Swim Club. She continued her education at Millersville College earning a degree in Special Education. She and her husband James have been married for 26 years. Both are retired and have been living a quiet life in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.
Sandra and her husband loved the Lord. She was involved in a spiritual dance ministry. And as husband and wife, they founded Rejoice Ministries.
Her parents preceded Sandra in death. She is survived by her older sister Susan (Herr) Wells and husband Roger. They reside in Denton, TX and have two sons and six grandchildren.
