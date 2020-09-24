Sandra H. Deke, 79, of Lititz, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1941 in Harrisburg, but had her family roots in Columbia. She moved to Miami, FL at the age of five. It was there that she met her husband, Ronald L. Deke, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 11, 2019.
Sandra graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1958, and then received an undergraduate degree at Barry College of Miami, completing her education with a graduate degree at Nova University. She spent 38 years in Miami where Sandy managed several branches of Ameri-First Federal Savings and Loan. Sandy and Ron lived in North Carolina for 15 years, where Sandra started Hospice in Franklin, NC. Upon retirement, Ron and Sandy moved back to Pennsylvania in 1999, residing in Lititz. Sandy worked a year for Hospice and Community Care, Lancaster.
Sandy loved to cook and entertain friends in their home. She was an avid reader and animal lover. She enjoyed dining at fine restaurants, collecting antiques and going to the theater. Sandy was passionate about her faith, politics, and food. Sandy was an active member of a Lutheran church in every community in which she lived.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband, Ron, is a son, Daryl husband of Sherry D. Deke of Coto de Caza, CA, six grandchildren: Scott husband of Emily Deke, Jeffrey Deke, Jack Deke, fiancée of Adair Hall, Rylee Delaney, Matthew Delaney, Benjamin Deke, and two great-grandchildren: Cameron Deke and Peyton Deke.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sandy's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be in Mount Bethel Cemetery, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Sandra's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family an online condolence, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.