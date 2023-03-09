Sandra Gerfin Castleman, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on March 7, 2023, after a 2-month battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, Sandy was the only child of the late Frederick "Vernie" Gerfin and Erma Shaub Gerfin.
Sandy loved learning and was an excellent student, graduating in the top ten of her J.P. McCaskey Class of 1958.
After graduation, Sandy started her career working in the secretarial pool at Armstrong World Industries but later transitioned into education, where she served for 27 years as an administrative assistant in various schools and offices within the School District of Lancaster. Through that role she was a member of organizations LLAEOP and ABWA.
Sandy retired in 2002, which allowed her more time to focus on pursuits outside of work including, gardening and camping. Sandy had a green thumb and enjoyed growing both flowers and vegetables. She also enjoyed home decorating and was particularly talented at making seasonal arrangements.
Sandy loved the ocean, favoring vacations to Florida and Assateague Island. She appreciated good food, and never turned down an invite to go out to dinner. Sandy, participated in several bridge groups, in which she enjoyed the food and conversation as much as the actual game. Sandy had a large and dear friend group and never missed sending out birthday and anniversary wishes.
Sandy was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church. She liked watching most sports, and was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles fan. Sandy enjoyed her family, and was particularly proud of her three granddaughters, Kelsey, Mackenzie, and Taylor. She relished her role as "Gram."
Sandy was preceded in death by both a fiancé, Robert A Smith and an ex-husband Larry G. Castleman.
Surviving are two children, Greg K. Castleman, husband of Jacquelyn (Aten) Castleman of Millersville, and Wendy C. Nolan, wife of Wesley C. Nolan of Columbia.
Sandy's funeral service will be held at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, March 10th at 10:30 AM. Friends may call on the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
