Sandra Frey Thomas, 60, of New Providence, went home to be with her Lord unexpectedly, due to natural causes, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Dorothy Jean (Hoober) Frey of Willow Valley and the late Jay Mowery Frey, Jr.
Sandra was a 1977 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School. She owned Legacy Landscape Materials and Silvermine Cattle Company. She attended Grace Community Church of Willow Street where she sang on the worship team, attended women's Bible study and volunteered for numerous activities.
Sandra enjoyed singing on the worship team and volunteering for a variety of community causes. Semi-retired, she and David Haines, her beloved companion, worked together in the garden canning and preserving their produce, traveling, spending time with family, and caring for animals on the farm with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Dorothy and companion, David are her children: J. Austin (Jessica Rineer) Thomas, Lancaster; Morgan C. Thomas (Scott Lee), Toronto; and Dylan M. Thomas, Uganda. Also surviving are grandchildren: Trent, Garrett and Dalton Thomas, and siblings, Susan (John) Howard, John (Kathy Martin) Frey, James (Bobbi Carroll) Frey, Sheila Balmer, Sylvia (David) Batchelder, and Dorothy (David Fisher) Frey, and numerous nieces and nephews from Lancaster to New Zealand.
Sandra will be remembered for her sense of humor, her style whether in the barn, the garden or out on the town, and her amazing determination and independence. She was the family caregiver for anyone in need. A lover of animals, her warmth and care also extended to her prized registered dairy cattle, and any cats that found their way onto the farm. As a warrior, she worked tirelessly to ensure the family farm and business prospered for the next generation. This was her legacy.
A celebration of Sandra's life will take place at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, located at 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30am with pastors Mike Sigman and John Baker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday evening from 6-8pm. There will be no visitation prior to the service on Thursday. Traditional interment will be private in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Community Church of Willow Street Children and Youth Fund at the above address. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com