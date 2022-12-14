Sandra Evans Merritt, 70, of Lancaster's Calvary Fellowship Homes since March 2021, we home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born in Bethesda, MD to the late Beatrice B. and John M. Evans. She was previously married to George Merritt of Levittown, NY.
Sandy graduated from Warwick High School in Lititz class of 1970 and earned a BS degree from York College. She worked in the Medical Records areas of Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Lancaster hospitals.
Sandy developed many close friends, even providing free housing at times. Sandy was a very willing and charitable giver. She was of true Christian faith. She enjoyed designing houses, playing Scrabble, and collecting local art. Animals held a very special place in her heart. Though short of stature, she met the world head-on, and was fiercely independent. She travelled to all 50 states!
Sandy is survived by brothers James, husband to Peggy Evans of Jinks, OK, and Robert, husband of Nancy Evans of Lancaster, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an older sister, Gail Evans Raphalian.
No services will be held. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
