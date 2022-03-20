Sandra E. Nelson, 95 of Lancaster, passed away into the open arms of the Lord on March 12th, at Lancaster Nursing & Rehab. She was the loving mother of three daughters, Pam Nelson of Southfield, MI, Terri Nelson (Brickner) of Sun City, AZ, and Lynn Cross of Lancaster.
Prior to entering Conestoga View, she lived for several years with her daughter Lynn and husband Randy Hoefler in Lancaster. After Randy retired, he lovingly cared for her, spoiling and doting over her always. He called her his "sports buddy" as they both enjoyed watching football & baseball together, always with a bit of rivalry. Randy's brothers Chet, Brad & Michael spent many hours watching sporting events with mom. So many laughs and stories they shared.
She loved to travel and boasted having been in all 50 states and abroad. She especially enjoyed her trip to Scotland and researching her Scottish heritage.
Born in Detroit in 1926, she proudly began her working career in 1945 at the age of 19 as a clerk typist for Army Ordinance Office of Chief Engineering in Detroit. In 1946, she married Frank Nelson, (to whom she was married to for 47 years). After his tour of duty with the Navy was over, they bought a home in Farmington, Michigan, and began their family.
Sandy was very involved with Rainbow Girls and Girl Scouting with her 3 daughters. She began working for the Farmington School District, first as a school bus driver and then in the Transportation Department as an administrative assistant. She was involved with her fellow bus drivers fast pitch baseball league where they played in the County Park in Farmington. She also was honored in having shook the hands of two Presidents, Kennedy and Carter. Later in life, she again became involved in Girl Scouts with her daughter Terri, orienteering & hiking the Oregon Trail. She was a member of the Riverside Camping Association and loved going to their Christmas and Summer parties where she was known and loved by many.
Surviving besides her 3 daughters, are 2 granddaughters, Miquel Brickner, and Sara Brickner/Mike Miner and great-grandchildren: Danessa, Chance, McKayla & Austin, all of AZ. Five step grandchildren: Daniel/Adrian Hoefler, 2 great-granddaughters Abigale & Madison of GA. Elizabeth Hoefler & Damien Morris of York, PA, Rebekah (Hoefler)/Robert Ivezaj & great-granddaughter Nya of MI. David Hoefler of TX, & Catherine (Hoefler)/Alex Bedirian and great-granddaughter Ruby of Maine. All of whom were blessed with having spent a lot of time in recent years with "Grand Mee Ma".
Her dear cousins, Darryl Angus, Cindy & Barry Hanna and family, and Leah & Ned Peek and family of San Diego, CA were all a huge part of her life.
She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Frank & Gladys Nesbit, Frank Nelson, dear cousins, June Angus and James Nesbit of San Diego.
Please omit flowers. Donations in her name, may be made to her favorite charity St. Jude's Children's Hospital. A Life Celebration will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
