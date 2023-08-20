Sandra D. "Sandy" Boyland, 79, of Mountville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Born in Marietta, PA she was the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Snyder) Boyland.
Sandy retired after 33 years of employment with Wyeth Laboratories, where she felt she had the opportunity to make a small contribution to other people by producing medicine. She loved to create floral arrangements which she entered in numerous local fairs winning her many, many ribbons. An avid collector of music boxes, Sandy"s music box collection reached well over 400 boxes, with each playing a different song.
Sandy was a member of Community Bible Church in Marietta where she served the Lord as Greeter and Prayer Warrior for her church family. She was diligent in sending cards and prayers to everyone she came in contact with. During her recent hospitalization and rehabilitation, Sandy received 347 cards expressing encouragement and prayers from the people whose lives she had touched.
Sandy is survived by 2 nieces: Diane M. Shirk of Ephrata, Donna M. Jones wife of Ronald of Lititz; 2 nephews: Robert J. Snyder, Jr. husband of Valerie of Columbia, Joey J. Snyder of Columbia; 6 great nieces and nephews: Desiree Brown wife of Gregory of Ephrata, Amber Reynolds wife of Jay of Cody, WY, Nathan Jones husband of Jacqueline of Manheim, Matthew Jones husband of Lauren of Ephrata, Kristy A Snyder of Columbia, Brandy Smith wife of Dustin of York; 10 great, great nieces and nephews: Lucas, Connor, Olivia, Michael, Karina, Annabel, Chloe, Carter, Riley, JJ.
A Memorial service will be held in honor of Sandy's life on Sunday, September 10 at 4:00 pm at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA.
