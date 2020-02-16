Sandra A. Hart

Sandra A. "Mal" Hart, 68, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, while vacationing in Daytona Beach, FL. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Groft) Styer. Sandy was the beloved wife of Clarence Hart, and they would have celebrated 50 magical years of marriage this coming April.
A 1969 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Sandy worked as a medical biller for General Internal Medicine for more than 30 years. She was convinced to retire from the job she loved 4 years ago, and enjoyed retirement so much she changed her email address to sandyisonvacation@xxxxx.com. Sandy loved to travel, especially with her "honey." She enjoyed reading, teas with her friends, and playing dominoes and cards with the ladies at Woodcrest Villa. Sandy was a devoted life-long catholic, a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and she always put the needs of everyone else first.
In addition to her husband and best friend, Clarence, she is survived by her children, Roderick Hart and his wife Gwen of Hawaii, and Miranda Benjamin of Ephrata. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Damon Ruoss, Jazier Benjamin, Eli Hart and Zeke Hart. She will be greatly missed by her beloved Yorkshire Terriers, Harley and new puppy Frankie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, our little angel, Jamari Benjamin.
Funeral Services for Sandy will be held at 11AM, Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing for family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Sandy's memory be made to The Salvation Army, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
