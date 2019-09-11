Sandra A. Bloom, 75, of Denver, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center.
Born in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arlington Samuel and Mildred (Brogan) Spayd.
Sandra worked for G. R. Klinefelter Insurance and then at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center for the last 15 years of her career.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and anything related to butterflies.
Surviving is a son, Ryan married to Jen Bloom, East Earl, and three grandchildren: Courtney Bloom, Nick R. Bloom married to Lauren Prince and Joshua K. Bloom.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland. The family will receive friends from 6 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.