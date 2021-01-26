Samuel Y. Smoker, 6 month old infant son of Jonas S. and Sadie Yoder Smoker of 490 Jackson School Road, Oxford, passed away at the Nemours / A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware.
He was the brother of Sarah Y. Smoker and is also survived by his grandparents: Israel S. and Katie L. Stoltzfus Smoker of Oxford, John O. and Malinda F. Smucker Yoder of Lancaster, great-grandparents: Jesse S. and Sylvia R. Lapp Stoltzfus of Oxford, Mary Fisher Smucker of Gordonville, step great-grandmothers: Leah Beiler Yoder of Peach Bottom and Annie Stoltzfus of Myerstown.
Funeral services will be private with interment in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
