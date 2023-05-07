Samuel Witmer, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Marlin and Sara (Nissley) Witmer.
Samuel proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Mount Joy Wire as a machine operator.
Samuel is survived by two sons, Mitchell T. Witmer, companion of Tammie Taylor of Elizabethtown and S. Scott Witmer, husband of Denise of Maine; three grandchildren; three brothers, John, Bruce, and Jerry Witmer; and a sister, Pat Groff.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Norman, Eugene and Clarence Witmer and a sister, Verna Mae Hostetter.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »