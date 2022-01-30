Samuel W. Singer, 92, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Sam was a good husband, married to Doris J. (Rutt) Singer for over fifty years, he provided generously to his family. Over the past several years, he yearned to join his wife in the eternal green pastures; his wish is now fulfilled. Together, they raised their only son, Bradley Ray Singer. They rejoiced in the news that they were blessed with a grandson, Toby Chanz Singer.
Born November 30, 1929, Sam was active in sports at Elizabethtown High School. He joined the United States Army with tours in Korea and Japan. Retired from Hamilton Watch Company, Sam was also active in the community. He was one of the founding fathers of the Manheim Township Ambulance Association, served with Civil Defense, aided in the activities of the local Boy Scout troop and worshipped at Saint Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving on Property Committee for many years.
Sam is preceded in death by his mother and father, Martha V. Singer and Samuel S. Singer of Elizabethtown, his brother, Robert Singer in Selinsgrove, and his loving wife, Doris J. Singer.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
