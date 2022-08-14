Samuel W. Reed, 74, of Dunedin, FL and formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 10, 2022.
He was the devoted and loving husband of Linda A. Reed, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage this past April 10th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Samuel W., Sr., and Miriam Reed.
Sam had worked as a Ford Motors parts manager for over 40 years, with 25 of those years at New Holland Ford.
He was a man who liked to be busy, and he always gave his all to any project he was involved with. He had a passion for helping others, such as helping his family with home projects and renovations. He was a bright spot in the lives of others, whether it be as a hardworking provider for his family or helping anyone who was in need. He would, indeed, give you the shirt off his back and anything else you might need.
He enjoyed Ford cars, collecting glass violin bottles, watching all kinds of sports, and staying active.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his sons: Samuel E. Reed married to John Pignone-Reed, and Joseph M. married to Anne M. Reed, and by his sister Sandy married to John Ryan.
Friends will be received on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. (Business casual, masks requested.) Interment will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Sam's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com