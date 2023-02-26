Samuel "Sam" S. Dagen, 89, of Bridgewater, VA, formerly of Lititz, PA, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Bridgewater Retirement Center.
He was born on April 26, 1933 in Pequea Twp., PA and was a son of the late Samuel L. and Maude (Graver) Dagen.
Sam enjoyed fixing things and this extended to his vocation as a diesel and aviation mechanic. He was a member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.
Sam was united in marriage on June 4, 1955 to Nancy (Foreman) Dagen, who survives. They lived in Lititz, PA until they moved to Bridgewater in 2015. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and a large circle of friends.
Sam is survived by two daughters, Sharon Miller and husband, Jim, of Harrisonburg, and Shirley Hoover and husband, Paul, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Ruth Groff of Lititz, PA; five grandchildren, Luke Hoover and wife, Stephanie, Maria Holsopple and husband, Dirk, Joanna Hoover, Anita Chupp and husband, Adam, and Christa Hoover and husband, Steven Rittenhouse; seven great-grandchildren.
A service celebrating Sam's life was held on February 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Lantz Chapel of BRC, with Pastor Kate Rascoe officiating.
A living tribute »