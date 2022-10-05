Samuel (Sam) James Fulginiti, Sr.

Samuel J. Fulginiti, Sr., 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Homestead Village with his family by his side. Sam was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late James J. and Ethel M. (Brill) Fulginiti.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Joan F. (Verrech) Fulginiti, of almost 65 years of marriage.
He was a successful owner of S. J. Fulginiti Concrete Construction, which his father James J. Fulginiti started in 1945. Many of Sam's bronze company plaques are seen throughout Lancaster on the sidewalks.
Sam enjoyed visiting and socializing at all of the local clubs where he was a member, including Lancaster Liederkranz, Eighth Ward Club, Lancaster Elks, Commercial Travelers Association, VFW, FOP, Italian Culture Society, Rabbits, and the Knights of Columbus.
Sam grew up in the Catholic faith and was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School and Lancaster Catholic High School.
Sam loved spending his winters in his Bradenton, Florida home with his wife and family for 30 years. He enjoyed telling jokes and sharing a friendly hello with all whom he met. He enjoyed extensive travel in the United States and Europe, especially many motorcycle trips with his wife and friends touring many European countries. Sam often traveled to Gasparina, Italy, over a dozen times, to visit beloved cousins. He loved speaking Italian while visiting and enjoying the laid-back lifestyle of Italy. Sam especially enjoyed time with his family while eating his wife's Italian cooking.
Sam, dad, poppy, will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, daughters, Marianne Ruppel, wife of Willi, of Minden, NV, Tina Kirchner, wife of James, of Lancaster, son, Samuel "Butch" J. Fulginiti, Jr., of Lancaster, grandchildren, Renee Magliano, wife of Kyle, of Encinitas, CA, Ashley Rund, Reno, NV, Jonathan Ruppel, of Minden, NV, Laura Kirchner, fiance of Chris Demarco, of Jersey City, NJ, Dr. Gregory Kirchner, husband of Erin, Hummelstown, Brooke Fulginiti, wife of C.J. Myers, of Enola, Hunter Fulginiti, of Lancaster. Great grandchildren, Brycen, Kane, Easton and Adele. He was preceded in death by a son, James J. Fulginiti, grandsons, Kyle and Joseph Fulginiti, sisters, Elaine Flory, of Manheim, and Vonnie Fulginiti, of Lancaster.
A special thank you to Sam's caring and compassionate physician of many years Dr. Rudolph (Rudy) Rigano and his wife Dolores (Lori) as well as their staff.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:30PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. Bernardo Pistone as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30PM prior to Mass. Entombment will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum following Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sam's memory to St. Mary's Church, 119 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
