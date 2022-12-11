Samuel "Sam" H. Wiggins, 67, of Wrightsville, PA, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the youngest son of the late Helen and Raymond Wiggins.
Sam loved cars from an early age and was a drummer for the band Vengeance. After attending J.P. McCaskey High School and playing football for Coach Jack Cassabaum, he served in the Army as a tank mechanic.
Sam was the owner of many successful businesses, including Absolute Fitness Solutions. It was first a popular and community-centric gym in Marietta and later a refurbished equipment business currently headquartered in York. He was also a bodybuilder and a well-respected trainer of several champions.
He served on Marietta Borough Council for more than a decade and was a member of the Red Rose Pistol Team. He loved his family, friends, animals (especially Briards, including his last dog Joey), and auctions - he had exquisite taste in clothes and antiques.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Michael, and his sister Mary Lou. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Hughes; his stepdaughters, Sarah Anne (Matt) Hughes and Lauren (Cullen) Farrell; one stepgrandchild, Aengus Farrell; his father-in-law, Charlie Bensinger; his faithful employee Ken Sides; a nephew; cousins; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Briard Club of America Rescue Trust. A private memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family.