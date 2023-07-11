Samuel "Sam" D. Holland, 90, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health.
He was born in Hollidaysburg to the late Harold and Jenny (Thomas) Holland and was the husband of the late Alene (Shuff) Holland.
He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Denver.
During his working years, Samuel was a self-employed truck driver. Sam served in the Army during the Korean War.
Sam is survived by five daughters, Marian, wife of Robert Brandt, Karen, wife of Harold Fried, Linda, wife of Robin Beveridge, Tracy, wife of Thomas Porter, Cheryl, wife of Bob Lewis; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Walters.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Keith Sweitzer officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.