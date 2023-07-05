Samuel "Sam" C. Sherk, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Lyle C. and Eleanor E. (Bemesderfer) Sherk and was the husband of Connie Sherk, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
During his working years, Sam worked as a trade associate for PennAg Industries Association. He enjoyed playing the piano and woodcarving. An avid outdoorsman, Sam loved hunting, fishing, and spending time in the Outer Banks with his family. His passion for the outdoors included acting as a former president and member of the Northern Lancaster County Game and Fish Protective Association. Additionally, Sam was a hunter safety instructor for 10 years. Sam was a dedicated member of the community and had served as a chairman of the Future Farmers of America Foundation and was a member of Friendly Circle. He also served as an Ephrata borough Councilman.
In addition to his wife, Sam is survived by a son, Christian, husband of Vicki Sherk; a daughter, Amy, wife of Thomas Rupp; four grandchildren, Samantha Rupp, Kyle Rupp, Tessa Sherk and Maddie Sherk; two brothers, Richard, husband of Sharon Sherk, Terry, husband of Gail Sherk and a sister, Clara, wife of James Dunbar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a bother, Ron Sherk.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 5 to 7 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA, followed by a memorial service at 7 PM.
Memorial contributions in Samuel's memory may be made to Northern Lancaster County Game and Fish Protective Association, 180 Forest Road, Denver, PA or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
