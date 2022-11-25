Samuel S. "Pinky" Fisher, 75, of Gordonville, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Levi J. and Mary Stoltzfus Fisher. He worked as a maintenance man in Florida.
Surviving are a daughter, Sally Marie; 2 grandsons, Jacob and Nathan, all of Florida; 11 siblings, Elmer married to Katie Glick Fisher, Daniel married to Fannie Riehl Fisher, Reuben S. Fisher, all of Bird-in-Hand, Levi married to Naomi Beiler Fisher, Emanuel married to Ruth Zook Fisher, Melvin married to Rachel Ann King Fisher, Ida married to Eli Lapp, all of Gordonville, David married to Sylvia Stoltzfus Fisher, New Holland, Susie married to John Fisher, Amos married to Lydia Ann Esh Fisher, both of Paradise, Emma married to Aaron Stoltzfus, Manheim; 2 sisters-in-law, Debra Ressler Fisher, Leola, Ruth Beiler Fisher, New Holland. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and Mike Fisher; a sister-in-law, Anna Mary Esh Fisher.
All are welcome to the funeral service at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9 AM with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home on Tuesday. Furman's Leola
