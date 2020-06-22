Samuel S. Martin, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lincoln Christian Home.
He was born in East Earl Township to John Z. and Magdalena (Sauder) Martin. In later years he was a resident of Lincoln Christian Home. He was the husband of the late Ella M. (Weiler) Martin who passed away in October, 2017.
Samuel was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Lititz. He worked as a poultry farmer/truck driver.
Samuel is survived by 5 children, Dale W., husband of Brenda (Weaver) Martin of Stevens, Leland W. Martin of Stevens, Larry J., husband of Judy (Martin) Martin of Ephrata, Marlin W., husband of Wanda K. (Miller) Martin of Stevens, and Joyce Darlene, wife of Byron G. Hurst of Denver; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; a brother, Clayton S. Martin of Ephrata, and a sister-in-law, Vera Martin of Lititz.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 6 siblings, Anna Hoover, Elizabeth Martin, Christian, Amos, John S., and David S. Martin.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family, with interment in Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
