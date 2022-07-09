Samuel S. Lapp, 89, of Ridge Road, Gordonville, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2022. He was the husband of the late Susie Beiler Lapp. They were married on Nov 25th, 1954. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Stephen and Malinda Lapp. He was a member of the Summitview Christian Fellowship, New Holland. He was a retired farmer.
Surviving are: 5 children, Henry of Brownstown, Sarah married to Leon Zook of Gordonville, Linda of Gordonville, John married to Chrissie Schramm of Gap, Emanuel of Bird-in-Hand; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Katie and Savilla Lapp of Lancaster, Rachel married to Benuel Glick of Berlin, PA, Mary married to Carmelo Rodriquez of Lancaster, Lizzie married to the late Crist Esh of Honey Grove; 2 sisters-in-law, Judy Lapp Slanesville, WV and Elizabeth married to Joe Alsbaugh of Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by sons, Steve and Samuel and his wife Linda; 2 sisters, Sarah and Susie; 4 brothers, Benjamin, Stephen, Emanuel and Levi.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for all the help, sharing and support from the neighbors, churches, caregivers and Compassus in allowing us to care for Samuel at home. May God bless you and richly reward you all!
Funeral services will be held from Summitview Christian Fellowship, 144 Summitville Rd., New Holland, on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2 PM with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, all at the church. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »