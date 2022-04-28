Samuel S. King, 43, of 1420 Houser Road, Lancaster, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jacob K. and the late Rebecca Smucker King. He was a laborer at Oregon AG and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his father, he is survived by: siblings, Esther S. wife of Henry K. Beiler of Lancaster, Ben Lee husband of Hanna Stoltzfus King of Leola, Sadie S. wife of Eli L. Stoltzfus of Manheim, Jacob K., Jr. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus King of Lancaster, Susie S. wife Amos L. Fisher, Jr. of Narvon, David S. husband of Elizabeth King King of Lancaster and Ruth S. wife of Emanuel K. Lapp of Atglen.
The funeral will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST at the David and Elizabeth King residence, 1404 Houser Road, Lancaster. Friends may call Thursday afternoon till the service at the late home. Interment will be in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Please omit flowers. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »