Samuel S. King, 84, of 1392 River Rd., Drumore, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Amos E. and Sadie Stoltzfus King. He was the husband of Fannie King King. A retired farmer and woodworker, Samuel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 6 children, Sarah Esh Beiler married to Amos Beiler, Gordonville, Amos married to Arie King King, Abner married to Elizabeth Fisher King, both of Drumore, Sadie married to Ben Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Samuel, Jr., married to Barbie Beiler King, Quarryville, Gideon married to Verna King King, Lancaster; 46 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Jacob married to Emma King, Abner married to the late Katie King, both of Gordonville, Sylvan married to Elizabeth King, Paradise, David married to Martha King, New Holland; 2 sisters, Salome married to Aaron Petersheim, Gordonville, Malinda married to Elam Lapp, Lebanon County; sister-in-law, Sadie King, Gordonville. He was preceded in death by: a son-in-law, Enos Esh, Jr.; 2 brothers, Amos and Levi King; 2 sisters, Elizabeth Beiler and Mamie Beiler.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Drumore Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
