Samuel S. Fisher, 73, of 2657 Stumptown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, entered into rest on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Jonathan B. and Mary Esh Fisher. He was the husband of Naomi L. Riehl Fisher. They were married in 1970. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, he was known for his years in the antique and auction business, Nickel Mine Auction. He later painted for Lapp's Cabinet Coating.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Sadie Mae married to Isaac Fisher, Ronks, John David married to Nancy Ann Kauffman Fisher, Paradise, Susanne married to Jesse Ebersol, Bird-in-Hand, Linda married to John Lapp, Gordonville, Wilmer Lee Fisher, Gordonville; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Salomie married to Henry Glick, Howard, Amos married to Anna Fisher, Mill Hall, Fannie Ruth married to the late John Speicher, Witmer, Mary married to Gideon Zook, Gap, Sadie married to John Stoltzfus, Coatesville; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Fisher, Coatesville. He was preceded in death by: grandsons, John David and Marlin Wayne Fisher; brothers, Jonathan and Isaac.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
