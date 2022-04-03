Samuel R. A. Youse, 95, husband of Ethel (Grimes) Youse of Lititz, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2 to 5 PM at Luther Acres Community Room, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522, Shriners Children's at shrinerschildrens.org/giving, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.