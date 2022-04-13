Samuel Milton Wolf, 82, of Lancaster County, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Newport Meadows Nursing Home. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Milton D. and Annie K. (Stoltzfus) Wolf.
Sam retired from Lancaster Malleable Castings Company after 32 years. During his free time, Sam enjoyed watching sports, game shows, and had a love for music.
He is survived by his four children, Kathleen Wolf, Michelle (Colin, Jr.) Morse, Samuel C. Wolf (Gay Kaylor), and Lisa Wolf; his three grandchildren, Allen Yake, Colin Morse, III, and Morgan Kaylor; his four sisters, Mary Alice Lehr, Bertha Weaver (Richard), Sally Keck, and J. Ann Diller (Wilbur); and his two brothers, John A. Wolf (Janetta) and James W. Martin (Bonnie).
Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Baisch Wolf, his sister, Helen McGallicher, and his special friend, Jennie Reynolds.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at New Apostolic Church, 2425 Spring Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lancaster Recreation Commission Senior Center, 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
