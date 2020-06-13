Samuel M. Stoltzfus, age 96, of 326 Bartville Road, Kirkwood, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary L. Riehl Stoltzfus and the late Barbara King Smucker Stoltzfus. He was born in Churchtown, son of the late Stephen & Rachel Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 11 children: Anna R. wife of Amos F. Stoltzfoos, Mary R. wife of Christ B. Stoltzfoos both of Kinzers, Arie R. wife of Amos S. Stoltzfus of Bird In Hand, Stephen R. husband of Lavina Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Henry R. husband of Sylvia Blank Stoltzfus, Rachel R. Stoltzfus, Aquilla R. husband of Annie Smucker Stoltzfus, David R. husband of Rebecca Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus, Samuel R. husband of Mary Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus, Aaron R. husband of Mary Fisher Stoltzfus, Sadie R. wife of Israel Swarey all of Kirkwood, 5 stepsons: Amos K. husband of Barbara Smucker, Aaron K. husband of Susie Smucker, Elam K. husband of Savilla Smucker all of Strasburg, Daniel K. husband of Rachel Smucker of Holtwood, Jonathan K. husband of Savilla Smucker of Ronks, 73 grandchildren, 72 step grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, sister Rachel wife of the late Enos King of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Annie Stoltzfus, John Stoltzfus, Sarah Riehl, Stephen Stoltzfus, Mary Stoltzfus and Henry Stoltzfus, 2 stepsons: Jonas K. and David K. Smucker.
Funeral service will be private from the late home with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana and Paradise.
A living tribute »