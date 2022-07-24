Samuel M. Snyder, 91, a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
Samuel, known by everyone as Sam, was born in West Donegal Township on April 10, 1931 to the late Lucion and Ada (Steffy) Snyder. Sam worked the Family Farm for over 70 years and later managed the rental units. Sam was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
Sam was the husband of Carole (Lyons).
In addition to his wife, Carole, of Elizabethtown, Sam is survived by five children: Robin and wife Cynthia of Elizabethtown, Roger and wife Cheryl of Elizabethtown, Randy and wife Debbie of Lexington, KY, Rodney and wife Maria of Elizabethtown, and Rebecca and husband Randy Greenly of Elizabethtown, two step-sons Guy and Jeffry Spicher of Elizabethtown. Sam has 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Sam was preceded in death by, Frances (Long), of Elizabethtown, his first wife of 43 years who passed away in 1995. Sam was also preceded indeath by four siblings: Lucion, Jr. (June), Harry, Frank and Clarabell (Bell) Gutshall and an infant son.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022, with Pastor Robert Shank officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sam's honor to St. Paul's United Methodist Church and mailed to the address above.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www. FinkenbinderFamily.com