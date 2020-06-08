Samuel M. Overly, age 75 of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy. Born in Wakefield, he was the son of the late Henry S. and Flora Roland Overly. Samuel honorably served in the Army and later worked for Armstrong World Industries. In his free time, he loved spending time with his grandson.
He is survived by 2 children: Katie L. Overly of Willow Street and Steven D. husband of Megan Adams Overly of Willow Street, 2 grandsons, Bryce and Bennett, and a sister, Twileen Osborne of New Providence. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Carl P. Hughes and William E. Hughes.
Funeral service will take place from Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Thursday, June 11th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Blake Diebler will be officiating. Interment will be in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Samuel's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com