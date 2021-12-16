Samuel M. Nolt, 74, of 133 Hess Road, Leola, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his residence. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Samuel S. and Eva W. Martin Nolt. He was the husband of Verna Burkholder Nolt. Samuel was a farmer and a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: seven sons, Leon, married to Mary Anna (Martin) Nolt of Colby, WI, Norman, Married to Lucinda (Zimmerman) Nolt of Lititz, Samuel, married to Rosella (Reiff) of Lititz, Earl, married to Laura Lynn (Martin) Nolt of Leola, Richard Nolt of Ephrata, Raymond, married to Lori Anne (Zimmerman) Nolt of Greenwich, OH, Paul Nolt of Leola; sisters, Mabel Magdalena Weaver of Leola, Edna Martin of New Holland and 24 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Weaver Nolt, Paul Nolt; sister, Eva Shirk; brothers-in–law, Eli Weaver, David Martin and Martin Shirk.
The funeral will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the late home at 9:00 AM with further services at 9:30 AM at Groffdale (Frame) Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola. Friends may call on Sunday, 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 at the late home. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Please omit flowers.
Furman’s-Leola
