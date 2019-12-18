Samuel Lee Miller, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Sunday, October 10, 1954 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Samuel C. and Wanda F. (Gutshall) Miller. He was married to Sharon A. (Smith) Miller who passed away in June 2016.
Sam was retired from PennDOT where he was employed as a truck driver and previously worked for Wenger Feeds. Sam was a member of American Legion Post 329 and Moose Lodge 596. He was also a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
He is survived by a stepson Jerry Long, and wife Jennifer, and grandson, Jerred, of Elizabethtown; two brothers: Timothy Miller and wife Melanie of Maytown and Terry Miller and wife Sue of Lancaster; a sister Tammy Flowers and husband Jeff of Wrightsville; two nieces and six nephews.
Sam also leaves behind many friends and he will be sorely missed by all who loved him.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's memory may be made to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
