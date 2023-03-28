Samuel L. Petersheim, age 65 of Ronks, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Verna Mae Esh Petersheim with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage on November 7th. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Christ and Emma Lantz Petersheim. Sam was a member of Spring Garden Amish Mennonite Church in Kinzers. He owned and operated S.P. Masonry. In his free time, he loved going to the mountains, hunting, and snowmobiling.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 siblings: John, husband of Pam Petersheim of Wrightsville, Sara Gibbs of Ephrata, Aaron Petersheim of Narvon, and in-laws: Daniel, husband of Beck Esh of Paradise and Sadie Mae, wife of Phares Beiler of Ronks. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Custer.
A funeral service will take place at Spring Garden Amish Mennonite Church, 5157 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, on Wednesday, March 29th at 1 p.m. There will be a viewing time at the church on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
